Two NASA Astronauts Returned To Earth In A SpaceX Craft After A Historic Mission

It was the first water landing by American astronauts since 1975, according to NASA.

NASA via Getty Images

Two NASA astronauts piloting a SpaceX craft returned to Earth on Sunday, after two months in space, concluding the first human test flight for Elon Musk's aerospace company. The Crew Dragon capsule carrying Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida just before 3 p.m. local time — the first splashdown by American astronauts in 45 years, according to NASA.

Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed! Welcome back to Earth, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug!

.@AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have been lifted out of the water and are aboard the Go Navigator. Welcome home. #LaunchAmerica

"Anybody who's touched Endeavor, you should take a moment to just cherish this day especially given all the things that have happened this year," Hurley said before exiting the capsule, adding that he was "just proud to be a small part of this whole effort." SpaceX launched Hurley and Behnken into space on May 30. They were the first human crew to be carried into orbit on an American rocket since 2011 when Hurley piloted the final flight of NASA's Atlantis space shuttle. The Crew Dragon docked at the International Space Station on May 31 where it remained before beginning the return trip Saturday.

NASA NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley, in the International Space Station orbiting lab shortly after arriving aboard the SpaceX craft.