Two NASA Astronauts Returned To Earth In A SpaceX Craft After A Historic Mission
It was the first water landing by American astronauts since 1975, according to NASA.
Two NASA astronauts piloting a SpaceX craft returned to Earth on Sunday, after two months in space, concluding the first human test flight for Elon Musk's aerospace company.
The Crew Dragon capsule carrying Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida just before 3 p.m. local time — the first splashdown by American astronauts in 45 years, according to NASA.
"Anybody who's touched Endeavor, you should take a moment to just cherish this day especially given all the things that have happened this year," Hurley said before exiting the capsule, adding that he was "just proud to be a small part of this whole effort."
SpaceX launched Hurley and Behnken into space on May 30. They were the first human crew to be carried into orbit on an American rocket since 2011 when Hurley piloted the final flight of NASA's Atlantis space shuttle.
The Crew Dragon docked at the International Space Station on May 31 where it remained before beginning the return trip Saturday.
The NASA demonstration mission is the first to be completed under the agency's commercial crew program. NASA intends to pay both SpaceX and Boeing to send astronauts to the ISS aboard seven-person capsules. SpaceX is expected to charge the space agency $55 million per seat, while Boeing is projected to charge $90 million per seat, according to a 2019 report by NASA's inspector general.
“This is the next era in human spaceflight where NASA gets to be the customer,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said shortly before the astronauts’ return, the Associated Press reported.
President Trump tweeted that it was "great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission."
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.