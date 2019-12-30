There Were Anti-Semitic Statements In The Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect's Journal

Officials also found recent searches like "Why did Hitler hate the Jews," "German Jewish Temples near me," and "Prominent companies founded by Jews in America" on the internet browser of a phone recovered from Thomas' car, the documents said.

The journals referred to Adolf Hitler and "Nazi culture" along with drawings of a Star of David and a swastika, according to the documents.

While executing a search warrant at Thomas' home in Greenwood Lake, law enforcement officials found handwritten journals that said the "Hebrew Israelites" took from "powerful ppl (ebinoid Israelites)" and questioned "why ppl mourned for anti-Semitism when there is Semitic genocide," according to court documents.

Grafton E. Thomas, 37, was charged Monday with five counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury in connection with the Saturday night attack in Monsey, an area of Rockland County where thousands of Orthodox Jews live.

The man accused of barging into a rabbi's home with a machete and stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York is now facing federal hate crime charges after police recovered journals with anti-Semitic sentiments from his home.

The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. as the rabbi and his congregation members were lighting candles to mark the seventh night of Hanukkah. Thomas allegedly entered the home with his face covered in a scarf and said "no one is leaving" before taking out a machete and stabbing and slashing people with it, according to court documents.

Five people were wounded in the attack and hospitalized for their injuries. At least one victim remained in critical condition with a skull fracture Monday, the documents said.

Thomas was arrested later that night during a traffic stop in New York City after a license plate reader captured his car crossing the George Washington Bridge.



A bloody machete and a knife were recovered from his car. Prosecutors said Sunday that Thomas was also taken into custody in blood-soaked clothing.

On the day of the attack, the phone's browser was also used to access an article titled "New York City Increases Police Presence in Jewish Neighborhoods After Possible Anti-Semitic Attacks. Here's What To Know."



“As alleged, Grafton Thomas targeted his victims in the midst of a religious ceremony, transforming a joyous Hanukkah celebration into a scene of carnage and pain," Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement. "Today is the eighth day of Hanukkah, the festival of lights that commemorates Jews’ struggle to practice their faith more than two millennia ago, and we are about to welcome in a new year. Even in the face of tragedy, both milestones are an occasion for renewed hope and resolve: To combat bigotry in all its forms – and to bring to justice the perpetrators of hate-fueled attacks.”



Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary and was ordered to be held on a $5 million bond during an arraignment Sunday.

In a statement issued by his attorney Monday, Thomas' family said he doesn't have a history of anti-Semitism and does not belong to any hate groups, blaming the attack he is accused of carrying out on his mental illness.

"He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races," the statement read. "We believe the actions of which he is accused, if committed by him, tragically reflect profound mental illness for which ... Grafton has received episodic treatment before being released."

The family added that they "express our deepest concern and prayers for those injured physically and otherwise deeply affected by the events of Saturday night."

The attack in Monsey was the latest of several possible anti-Semitic attacks that have struck the region in recent weeks.

On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that NYPD would increase its presence in neighborhoods with large Jewish communities after several reports of anti-Semitic harassment and assaults in the city. Earlier this month, a shootout at a Jewish convenience store in Jersey City left six people dead, including a police officer and the two perpetrators.

Local officials described that incident as a "hate crime" against the Jewish community. One of the suspects in the attack may have also had connections to the Black Hebrew Israelites.

Law enforcement officials told the New York Times the Jersey City shooting suspect was a follower of the movement. A YouTube channel that appeared to be connected to the suspect had created a playlist of videos with titles like "Will The Real Hebrews Please Stand Up!"