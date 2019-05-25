A Hawaii Yoga Instructor Who Was Missing In A Forest For More Than Two Weeks Was Found Alive

Amanda Eller with the search team that rescued her

A 35-year-old Hawaii woman who was missing for more than two weeks in a forest was found alive Friday after a search team spotted her from a helicopter.

Amanda Eller was discovered by searchers at about 3:45 p.m. local time near a reservoir in the Makawao Forest Reserve, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police found her white Toyota RAV4 in a parking lot at the forest reserve May 9 after her boyfriend reported her missing.

Eller, a physical therapist and yoga instructor, got lost while on a hike in the forest May 8, according to the Facebook page set up to find her. She was last seen when video surveillance captured her purchasing items at a market in the area.

After police and fire personnel ended their three-day search, hundreds of volunteers continued looking for Eller, sending teams by land and air to find her.

Searchers found her in a deep ravine in between two waterfalls.