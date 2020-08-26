The Brewers And Reds Have Called Off Their Game Following The Bucks' Protest Over The Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Hours after the Milwaukee Bucks set off an NBA-wide postponement of playoff games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin, the Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds called off their game for Wednesday evening.

The Major League Baseball teams were set to play at Miller Park in Milwaukee for the third game in a four-game series. It was not immediately clear whether the game would be rescheduled. The teams are scheduled to play Thursday night.

"With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression," the Brewers and Reds said in a joint statement.