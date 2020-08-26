The Brewers And Reds Have Called Off Their Game Following The Bucks' Protest Over The Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake
The decision comes after the Bucks refused to take the floor, setting off a league-wide postponement of Wednesday's NBA playoff games.
Hours after the Milwaukee Bucks set off an NBA-wide postponement of playoff games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin, the Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds called off their game for Wednesday evening.
The Major League Baseball teams were set to play at Miller Park in Milwaukee for the third game in a four-game series. It was not immediately clear whether the game would be rescheduled. The teams are scheduled to play Thursday night.
"With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression," the Brewers and Reds said in a joint statement.
The decision to not move forward with Wednesday's game was first reported by the Wall Street Journal's Jared Diamond.
Shortly after news broke about the Bucks' decision not to take the floor in Game 5 of the first round of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader spoke to reporters about the team's decision.
"I think it’s an enormous stand," he said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It’s more than sports, and they showed it. It’s not about the game; it’s more than that. And this is a time where we need to really not stay quiet and show our power and our voices."
Police shot Blake, 29, seven times in the back as he got into his car with three of his children inside in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening, according to his family and their attorney. Blake is now paralyzed, his family has said.
