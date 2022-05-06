Mike Hagerty, The "Friends" And "Somebody Somewhere" Actor, Has Died At 67

Longtime character actor Mike Hagerty, who was widely known for his role as the building superintendent on Friends, has died. He was 67.

Hagerty's costar on the new HBO show Somebody Somewhere, Bridget Everett, said the actor's death was announced by his family on Thursday in Los Angeles.

"A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," Everett said in an Instagram post Friday. "He will be sorely missed."

No cause of death was provided. A representative for Hagerty did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.