A Professor Who Was Known For His Racist, Misogynistic Tweets Was Found Dead In His Home

University of North Carolina Wilmington professor Mike Adams, who was known for his anti-LGBTQ, misogynistic, and racist remarks, was found dead in his home Thursday, days before he was due to retire as part of a settlement with the school.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Lt. Jerry Brewer told BuzzFeed News deputies were called to Adams' home in Wilmington at 12:30 p.m. for a welfare check and found the professor dead.

His death is under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

Earlier this month, UNCW agreed to pay Adams, a criminology professor, more than $500,000 as part of an early retirement settlement reached between the parties after the professor again came under fire for his tweets about the coronavirus and recent protests against racism and police brutality. According to the News & Observer, Adams was set to retire Aug. 1.

Representatives for UNCW did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

In May, Adams criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s pandemic stay-at-home orders in several tweets, calling him "Massa Cooper."