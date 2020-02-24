Michael Jordan Wept For Kobe Bryant And Joked He'd Created A New Crying Meme

Michael Jordan openly wept as he remembered Kobe Bryant at a memorial service Monday, and then lightened the mood with a joke about he was going to have to look at another "Crying Jordan" meme as a result.

"I told my wife I wasn't going to do this, because I didn't want to see this for the next three or four years. That is what Kobe Bryant does to me," Jordan said to laughs at a packed Staples Center. "He knows how to get to you in a way that affects you personally ... even if he’s being a pain in the ass."

Jordan was one of several speakers at the memorial for Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash last month along with seven other people. Thousands attended the memorial at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team Bryant played for during the entirety of his 20-year NBA career.

Jordan made a reference to the infamous meme of his face, red-eyed with tears streaming down his cheeks, from his 2009 induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. On Monday, he also spoke with emotion, describing Bryant as a "little brother" and their decades-long friendship.