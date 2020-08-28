Melania Trump's Green Dress At The RNC Became An Instant Meme
"Melania's fashion choices always send a message."
Melania Trump gifted the internet with a new meme Thursday night as the president delivered his acceptance speech for his party nomination at the Republican National Convention.
After the first lady arrived at the convention wearing a bright green dress that was the same shade of green as a green screen, people quickly overlaid the gown with headlines, charts, and images about the coronavirus — a topic that most convention speakers largely ignored — and the faces of other public figures.
Melania Trump's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But this isn't the first time the first lady's fashion choices have reached meme status. In 2018, she wore a jacket that said "I really don't care, do u?" while heading to the border to visit children separated from their parents as a result of her husband's policy.
The seemingly tone deaf decision had people wondering if she was trying to send a message.
But on Thursday at the RNC, she gave Twitter users the power to send their own messages.
EVEN A MEME WITHIN A MEME.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.