Melania Trump's Green Dress At The RNC Became An Instant Meme

"Melania's fashion choices always send a message."

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 28, 2020, at 12:22 a.m. ET

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania Trump gifted the internet with a new meme Thursday night as the president delivered his acceptance speech for his party nomination at the Republican National Convention.

After the first lady arrived at the convention wearing a bright green dress that was the same shade of green as a green screen, people quickly overlaid the gown with headlines, charts, and images about the coronavirus — a topic that most convention speakers largely ignored — and the faces of other public figures.

Green screen #1 has launched. It’s a strong first entry.
Jason Kint @jason_kint

Green screen #1 has launched. It’s a strong first entry.

zedster @z3dster

Loved @FLOTUS dress tonight!? #RNCConvention2020 #GreenScreen
Monroe @_sheateher

Loved @FLOTUS dress tonight!? #RNCConvention2020 #GreenScreen

Melania Trump's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But this isn't the first time the first lady's fashion choices have reached meme status. In 2018, she wore a jacket that said "I really don't care, do u?" while heading to the border to visit children separated from their parents as a result of her husband's policy.

The seemingly tone deaf decision had people wondering if she was trying to send a message.

But on Thursday at the RNC, she gave Twitter users the power to send their own messages.

Melania's fashion choices always send a message
The Daily Show @TheDailyShow

Melania's fashion choices always send a message

zedster @z3dster

EVEN A MEME WITHIN A MEME.

@KevinMKruse I thought you'd never ask.
Mike Powers @MPsightandsound

@KevinMKruse I thought you'd never ask.

