The California lawmaker said she has received several threats since encouraging protesters to publicly confront members of President Donald Trump's administration.

California Democratic lawmaker Maxine Waters told would-be assassins to "shoot straight" Saturday in response to death threats she says she's received since encouraging people unhappy with the president's immigration policies to publicly confront members of the Trump administration.

Waters, who has long been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, made the comments during a speech at the "Families Belong Together" march in Los Angeles after canceling events in Alabama and Texas last week because of "hostile mail" and "one very serious death threat," CNN reported.

"I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me," Waters said. "All I have to say is this, if you shoot me, you better shoot straight. There is nothing like a wounded animal."