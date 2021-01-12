 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A Manatee In Florida Was Discovered With "Trump" Etched Onto Its Back

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

A Manatee In Florida Was Discovered With "Trump" Etched Onto Its Back

The manatee did not appear to be "seriously injured," a spokesperson for the US Fish and Wildlife Service said.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 11, 2021, at 9:09 p.m. ET

Fox 35 Orlando / Twitter / Via Twitter: @fox35orlando

Federal authorities are investigating after a manatee in Florida was discovered with the word "TRUMP" scrawled onto its back.

A spokesperson for the US Fish and Wildlife Service told BuzzFeed News that the mammal did not appear to be "seriously injured," saying that the word was evidently etched into the algae on top of its skin.

An underwater video shared with Fox 35 News in Orlando by boat captain Hailey Warrington showed the markings on the manatee as it moved through the Homosassa River.

Wildlife officials are searching for the person who scraped the word "TRUMP" onto a manatee's back in the Homosassa River in north Florida. STORY: https://t.co/uZnvQ94V3V 🎥: Hailey Warrington
FOX 35 Orlando @fox35orlando

Wildlife officials are searching for the person who scraped the word "TRUMP" onto a manatee's back in the Homosassa River in north Florida. STORY: https://t.co/uZnvQ94V3V 🎥: Hailey Warrington

Reply Retweet Favorite
@fox35orlando / Twitter / Via Twitter: @fox35orlando

Warrington told the local TV station that she had spotted the manatee, whom she recognized as a regular in the area, as she was leading a tour on Sunday.

"It was an uncharacteristic thing for us to see," she said, adding that even though it didn't look like it was wounded, "it did seem that the animal was very upset."

Manatees, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act, are slow-moving herbivores with no natural predators. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, humans regularly pose a danger to the mammals, particularly with boat collisions.

Keith Ramos / USFWS

A Florida manatee

The center is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Manatees aren’t billboards, and people shouldn’t be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason,” said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the center. “However this political graffiti was put on this manatee, it’s a crime to interfere with these creatures, which are protected under multiple federal laws.”

Harming or harassing a manatee is a federal offense punishable by up to one year in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the US Fish and Wildlife Service's crime tips hotline at 1-844-397-8477 or email fws_tips@fws.gov.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT