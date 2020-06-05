A Man Wielding A Chainsaw Yelled The N-Word At Protesters And Told Them To "Go Home"

"Go home! Go home," the man orders as another person cries, "somebody, please call 911."

The video, posted to Twitter Friday afternoon, shows the man starting up the chainsaw and then pointing it at a group of people who were walking down the sidewalk wearing masks and carrying signs in downtown McAllen as he yells at them to "move" and "go home."

A man seen in a video wielding a chainsaw at protesters walking down the street in Texas has been detained, according to a local report.

"Don’t let those fucking niggers out there fool you," he yells. "Don't let those fucking trash antifa bullshit people fool you."

"Don't let these pendejos right here," he said, using a Spanish slur meaning idiots, "Don't let these fucking assholes lie to you. Don’t let them lie to you."



"We are walking," a person yells back. "That's all we are doing."

McAllen police did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. But McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told the Monitor that the man, who has not been publicly identified, has been detained.

“We’ve identified that person, we’ve detained that person and are continuing our investigation into the particular incident," Rodriguez said.

Police said they were investigating the incident as an assault, according to the newspaper.

Lorena Houghton, one of the people in the group, told the Monitor that they had been participating in a Black Lives Matter demonstration and were crossing the street when the man stopped and started yelling at them.

“It’s very scary,” Houghton said, adding that the man ripped a poster out of one woman's hands before grabbing the chainsaw. “I think that the exact point they were trying to make is that they didn’t think that Black Lives Matter was necessary here, but I think he disproved his own point by violently attacking people that were walking on the street.”