An Aspiring Black Metal Musician Pleaded Guilty To Setting Fire To Black Churches

The man who was arrested last spring in connection with a string of fires at historically black churches in Louisiana pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges on Monday.

Holden Matthews, 22, of Opelousas, admitted to setting fire to three Baptist churches because of the religious character of the buildings and in a bid to raise his profile as a Black Metal musician, the US Attorney's Office announced.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, as well as one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.

"Today, the defendant has taken responsibility for the burning and destruction of three of our churches,” US Attorney David C. Joseph said in a statement. “The freedom to safely congregate and worship in our churches is a fundamental right of all Americans and will be vigorously protected by my office and our law enforcement partners."



The fires, which were set over a 10-day period beginning March 26, 2019, completely destroyed three St. Landry Parish churches. The churches, which were empty at the time of the fires, had predominantly black congregations.