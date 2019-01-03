Millions Of People In California Can Now Get Earthquake Alerts On Their Phones Seconds Before The Ground Shakes

The mobile app will notify users when a magnitude 5.0 or greater earthquake has been detected near Los Angeles County.

Chuck Jackson / AP

Millions of people in Southern California can now receive alerts on their smartphone seconds before shaking from an earthquake is about to strike, marking the first time large numbers of Americans will have access to such early warning technology. Launched this week, ShakeAlertLA will alert users when a magnitude 5.0 or greater earthquake has been detected in Los Angeles County. "Earthquakes are a matter of when — not if," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Wednesday, announcing the release of the mobile application, which was developed with AT&T as part of a pilot program with the US Geological Survey.



Earthquakes are a matter of when — not if. We're officially launching #ShakeAlertLA tomorrow, and today you can become one of the first to use our early warning technology. Download the app here → https://t.co/ePpzodn53p

It's the first earthquake early warning application to be widely released to the public in the US after decades of funding challenges that put the country behind other nations, like Japan and Mexico, which have built their own early warning systems. Garcetti encouraged other cities to follow Los Angeles' lead. "We weren't looking to be the first, we weren't looking to be the only — we want all of California, all of this country, wherever there’s earthquakes to use this," he said during a press conference Thursday. "Somebody had to develop it. We stepped forward and we did." A separate mobile app, QuakeAlert, has been available to about 1,000 beta testers and will be released to 100,000 users across California later this year, Josh Bashioum, founder of Early Warning Labs, the Santa Monica–based company that developed the app, told BuzzFeed News. Both applications rely on a USGS network of 800 ground sensors located up and down the West Coast that can detect shaking and trigger the alerts. The early warnings are generated with data from the sensors by tracking an earthquake's "P waves," which travel faster through the ground than the more violent "S waves" that cause the shaking. The amount of lead time people receive depends on how far they are from a quake's epicenter.



Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF USGS / Via earthquake.usgs.gov A USGS map shows how shaking spread during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. Blue represents P waves, which travel faster than more violent S waves.

"There's a physical limitation if you're right on top," Robert de Groot, a staff scientist at USGS Earthquake Science Center, told BuzzFeed News. "You will still get a shake alert, but it will likely arrive while the shaking is going on or after." Government agencies and private companies hope to continue expanding access to these cellphone-based alerts that could potentially save scores of lives in temblor-prone cities in California, Oregon, and Washington.

"The opportunity to have maybe a second or two or maybe a few seconds to do something about it is of great value," de Groot said. The USGS is also developing an alert system using the same delivery method as Amber Alerts, which are transmitted through a federal system and don't require the download of a special app. One challenge with the federal system, however, is that it may not be fast enough to send earthquake warnings in advance. De Groot said the Los Angeles application will help the agency test how delivery times change as the number of users increases. "The idea is to get out shake alerts to everyone residing on the West Coast," de Groot said. "That's going to take some time, but this is going to allow us to learn how to do this with very large amounts of people." Early warning systems have been credited with saving lives in other countries. When a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Mexico's southern region last February, the app SkyNet sent notifications to residents' cell phones, in some cases, as much as 75 seconds before the shaking started. In Japan, earthquake warnings appear on all TV broadcasts when a temblor is detected.

NHK / Via seismo.berkeley.edu A television broadcast shows Japan's early warning system in action during the magnitude 9.2 Tōhoku earthquake in 2011.