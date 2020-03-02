The Husband Of LA County's District Attorney Pointed A Gun At Protesters Who Showed Up At Their House

"Get off of my porch. I will shoot you."

The husband of Los Angeles County's top prosecutor pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter organizers who showed up outside the couple's home early Monday morning, telling them to leave or he would shoot. The confrontation, which came just one day before voters decide whether to reelect Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in what has been a heated primary contest, was captured on video. "[In] front of DA Jackie Lacey's house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her," wrote Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer and professor at California State University, Los Angeles. "Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said 'I'll shoot you. I don't care who you are.'"

In the video, David Lacey is seen standing in the front door pointing a gun at the protesters as he says, "Get off of my porch." Abdullah asks him, "Are you going to shoot me?" Lacey responds, "I will shoot you. Get off my porch." Abdullah asks if he can tell the district attorney that they are there, and he says, "I don't care who you are. Get off of my porch right now." He tells the protesters he will call the police before closing the door. During a press conference, Jackie Lacey apologized to the protesters, saying her husband's "response was in fear." "Now that he realizes what happened, he wanted me to say to the protesters, [the] person that he showed the gun to that he was sorry," Lacey said. "He meant no one any harm."

Stefanie Dazio / AP Jackie Lacey