A Police Officer Was Caught On His Body Camera Allegedly Fondling A Dead Woman's Breasts

A Los Angeles police officer is under investigation after his body camera caught him allegedly fondling a dead woman's breasts.

Los Angeles police spokesperson Josh Rubenstein told BuzzFeed News the officer has been placed on leave and an administrative investigation has been initiated into reports that he "inappropriately handled or touched a dead body."

The incident occurred when the officer, who has not been identified, and his partner were responding to a call about a possible dead woman in a residential unit, the Los Angeles Times reported. When his partner left the room, the officer turned off his body-worn camera and allegedly fondled the woman's breasts, according to the Times and KABC-TV, which cited police sources.

The alleged incident was reportedly recorded because the cameras have a continuous two-minute buffer.

"We are going to look at all the evidence," Rubenstein said. "We're going to review body-worn video. We are going to talk to witnesses."

He declined to comment further, citing state law about personnel investigations.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents sworn officers in the department, called the reports "extremely disturbing."

“If this allegation is true, then the behavior exhibited by this officer is not only wrong, but extremely disturbing, and does not align with the values we, as police officers, hold dear, and these values include respect and reverence for the deceased,” the union said in a statement. “This behavior has no place in law enforcement.”