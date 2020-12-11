Here Are The Names Of 106 Members Of The House Who Refuse To Accept That Biden Won
These 106 House Republicans are backing a Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn the election results in key battleground states.
All 50 states have officially certified the results of the 2020 presidential election as of this week, reaffirming what has been known for over a month now: Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.
And yet, on Thursday, 106 Republican members of Congress signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to allow the state of Texas to file a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, all of which President Donald Trump lost.
With electors scheduled to meet on Monday to officially name Biden the victor, it's a long shot that the court will step in. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court justices denied a Republican effort to challenge a 2019 Pennsylvania law that expanded mail-in voting.
Among the representatives who signed on are several members who have just won races in the very states whose elections they now allege are so rife with "irregularities" that they want the court to throw out the results. There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud.
Here are their names:
Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama’s 6th Congressional District
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Ralph Abraham of Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Rick W. Allen of Georgia’s 12th Congressional District
Rep. James R. Baird of Indiana’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Gus Bilirakis of Florida’s 12th Congressional District
Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois’s 12th Congressional District
Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas’s 8th Congressional District
Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District
Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Michael C. Burgess of Texas’s 26th Congressional District
Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Ken Calvert of California’s 42nd Congressional District
Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter of Georgia’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Ben Cline of Virginia’s 6th Congressional District
Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas’s 27th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas’s 11th Congressional District
Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida’s 25th Congressional District
Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Neal P. Dunn of Florida’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District
Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Bill Flores of Texas’s 17th Congressional District
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Russ Fulcher of Idaho’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana’s at-large congressional district
Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio’s 7th Congressional District
Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri’s 6th Congressional District
Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District
Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana’s 9th Congressional District
Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District
Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio’s 6th Congressional District
Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District
Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District
Rep. Trent Kelly of Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Steve King of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District
Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois’s 18th Congressional District
Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Robert E. Latta of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District
Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Kenny Marchant of Texas’s 24th Congressional District
Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Tom McClintock of California’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District
Rep. Carol D. Miller of West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Alex X. Mooney of West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Gregory Murphy of North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District
Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District
Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District
Rep. John Rose of Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District
Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District
Rep. John Rutherford of Florida’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia’s 8th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri’s 8th Congressional District
Rep. Ross Spano of Florida’s 15th Congressional District
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st Congressional District
Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District
Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District
Rep. William Timmons of South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan’s 7th Congressional District
Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida’s 6th Congressional District
Rep. Randy Weber of Texas’s 14th Congressional District
Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida’s 11th Congressional District
Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District
Rep. Roger Williams of Texas’s 25th Congressional District
Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia’s 1st Congressional District
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas’s 6th Congressional District
Rep. Ted S. Yoho of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York’s 1st Congressional District
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
