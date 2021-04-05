“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” is the 21-year-old rapper's second No. 1 single after "Old Town Road" hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 in 2019.

Chris Pizzello / AP Lil Nas X poses with the awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Lil Nas X has reached the top, again. On Monday, the 21-year-old rapper's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, just over a week after he released the highly anticipated song and music video. It's his second No. 1 single after he rocketed to fame with "Old Town Road," which led the charts for 19 weeks in 2019. Lil Nas X reacted to the news on Twitter, reflecting on the last two years — and the people who dismissed him as a one-hit wonder. "y'all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he's ahead," the rapper wrote. "he could've gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1's later, he's still here."

y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily 🏹🤍 https://t.co/cW0UiXjJOk Twitter: @LilNasX

He followed up with a few more lighthearted tweets.

me after getting a song about gay sex to the top of the billboard charts Twitter: @LilNasX

LETS GO GAY AGENDA!!!! Twitter: @LilNasX

And a really sweet video he made in 2020 to his future self. "Congratulations," a younger Lil Nas X says to himself. "You deserve all the good shit that's happening to you right now."

made this video in june 2020 to congratulate my future self. now we here!! NUMBER 1 BABY! 🏹🤍 Twitter: @LilNasX

When he released "Montero," which is the rapper's legal name, he posted a note to his 14-year-old self, who had not yet come out as gay, saying that he hoped the song would "open the doors for many other queer people to simply exist." "you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i'm pushing an agenda," he wrote. "but the truth is, i am. the agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be." Since its release, the "Montero" music video has drawn criticism from some, including conservative politicians, for its satanic imagery and explicit sexual undertones, to which Lil Nas X has had no shortage of responses. After landing on the top of the charts on Monday, he had a particular message to the haters: "i want your tears to fill my grammy cup."