While You Were Baking, Screenwriter Larry Karaszewski Used The Coronavirus Quarantine To Practice Swinging His Nunchucks

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While you were feeding that sourdough starter and anxiously waiting for it to rise, screenwriter Larry Karaszewski set the new bar for coronavirus #quarantinegoals. On Thursday, the 58-year-old cowriter of Dolemite Is My Name tweeted videos of himself swinging around nunchucks in the backyard of his Los Angeles home, a hobby he first picked up as a kid mirroring kung fu scenes in movies he watched at the drive-in theater. In the last week, he decided to pick up an old set after not practicing in years, thinking it'd be a good workout — and a good laugh. "A rather chunky, old-time screenwriter doing nunchucks — it makes people giggle," Karaszewski told BuzzFeed News.

Trapped at home you’re supposed to take up a new skill to pass the time like macrame or water colors... I studied the nunchaku

When he was 12, Karaszewski made his first set of nunchucks from a broom, sawing it in half, drilling holes in each stick, and connecting them with a rope. He'd make his own movies on Super 8 mm film in which he'd chase after a thief and whack them on the head with his nunchucks. "Then I grew up and put the nunchucks away, and I haven't done them in years and years and years and years," he said. "During the quarantine, I’ve been trying to go on hikes and trying to find some way to kind of get the heart rate up and I thought, Hey, what about those old nunchucks? And so I dug them out of the closet." As it turns out, the martial art of nunchaku was like riding a bike, and pretty quickly he was back in the swing of it.

When I was a kid I used to see Kung fu films at the drive in... then I’d come home and saw my moms broom into pieces & drill a hole into 2 of the sticks - then put a rope between them. I’d go back to the drive in and copy what I saw on screen. I have not picked up a pair in years