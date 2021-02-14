Police Are Investigating If An Officer Posted A “Valentine” Of George Floyd Captioned “You Take My Breath Away”

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a complaint that a staff member posted a Valentine's Day-styled image of George Floyd with the caption, "You take my breath away."

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News Sunday, a spokesperson for LAPD said the department was "aware of the post" and that "a personnel complaint has been initiated." Citing the personnel issue, they declined to comment any further and would not describe the contents of the post.

According to a screenshot of an email apparently sent to LAPD employees by Capt. Jay Mastick, "the post depicts a photo of George Floyd, with a caption, 'you take my breath away' in a valentine format." The screenshot was posted by local activist Jasmyne Cannick, and the Los Angeles Times also confirmed the contents of the post on Saturday, adding it was being "passed around" by officers within the department.

According to the Times, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the officer who reported the image was set to be interviewed Monday to help the department determine who may have been involved.

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore told the Times.



The department tweeted Saturday night that there were allegations that the post was authored by an employee, but that officials had not yet "identified any actual postings in the workplace" or confirmed whether it was created by a member of LAPD.