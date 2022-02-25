Ukraine's Capital Is Enduring Another Day Of Explosions As Russia Presses Ahead With Its Invasion

KYIV, Ukraine — Residents in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv endured a second day of explosions Friday as Russia's military continued a widely condemned invasion that has already been blamed for the deaths of more than 100 troops and civilians.

BuzzFeed News journalists on the ground reported hearing multiple explosions in the predawn hours. As the morning wore on, multiple videos and images of fire in the sky were posted on social media, although the exact causes could not immediately be verified.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry Adviser Anton Gerashchenko shared video of an explosion, but there conflicting reports over what it was. Officials later said a Ukrainian air defense system preventing two air strikes shortly after 4 .am. On Facebook, Ukraine’s Office of General Staff also said Hostomel Airport remained under the control of Kyiv forces, but that heavy fighting with Russian forces continued northwest of the capital. The bridge over Teteriv River was also destroyed to stop the Russian advance.

Ukraine State Emergency Services reported that eight people were injured after debris struck an apartment building in Kyiv, causing a fire. A house in the city's outskirts also caught fire after being hit by fragments, officials said. They did not yet have information about possible injuries in that blaze as of Friday morning.

