Kris Jenner Testified About Death Threats Kylie Allegedly Received From Blac Chyna But Said She Still Supported Chyna's Relationship With Rob
LOS ANGELES — Kris Jenner testified on Thursday afternoon that she was told Blac Chyna had threatened to kill Kylie Jenner when the youngest daughter of the Kardashian clan was dating the rapper Tyga, Blac Chyna's ex-fiancé. But, Kris told the court, she wasn't concerned when Chyna started dating her son, Rob.
"I love second chances, and I wanted them to win," Kris said. "I just wanted my son to be happy."
The Kardashian matriarch's comments came during questioning from Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani as part of the trial over her civil suit blaming the reality TV moguls for the cancellation of her and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.
During her testimony, Kris said Tyga and Kylie told her about the threat but that she couldn't recall how many times Chyna allegedly threatened Kylie's life. Tyga was previously engaged to Chyna, and the former couple share a son. He and Kylie started dating sometime in 2014 when she was under the age of 18.
When Ciani asked Kris whether she ever sought to talk about the alleged threat with Chyna, whom she knew at that time due to Chyna's friendship with her daughter Kim Kardashian, Kris testified that she had not.
Ciani then asked if she thought the alleged threat was "alarming," to which Kris said, "Of course it was." But at the time, "we just kept it internal within the family," she testified.
"I think we were more concerned about what was going on with the whole Tyga situation," Kris added.
Chyna was not asked about the allegations during her testimony. But on Wednesday the Kardashians' attorney Michael Rhodes asked Chyna if she had "a grudge against Kylie Jenner."
"No, not at all," Chyna responded, adding that she had no ill will for any of the four women she is suing.
Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, sued the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan in October 2017, accusing them of defaming her and wrongfully interfering with the filming of a second season of Rob & Chyna. The case that is currently before a jury only involves Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, and it claims that Chyna and Rob's show was canceled due to pressure from them. Chyna is seeking millions of dollars in damages, saying she lost out on income as a result of the family's actions.
Ciani also asked Kris about her previous testimony during a 2019 deposition in which she said Tyga had told her that Chyna had physically abused him during their relationship. Kris recalled on Thursday that Tyga had told her that Chyna "fought with him a lot" and one time cut his arm with a knife.
"This is secondhand information," Kris emphasized as she responded to Ciani's questioning.
When Ciani asked why she wasn't concerned when Rob started dating the same woman who had allegedly threatened her daughter's life, Kris answered that she didn't know. She added that she probably had thought Chyna was just "upset" about Tyga dating Kylie.
"I had to hopefully rely on the fact that she wasn't serious," Kris testified, saying "you never think" someone would go through with that.
As Rob and Chyna's relationship quickly progressed from dating to engagement to having a child together, Kris said she kept rooting for them to work things out.
"I wanted them to be happy," she said.
Kris is expected to continue testifying on Friday as the case continues.