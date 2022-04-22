Kris Jenner Testified About Death Threats Kylie Allegedly Received From Blac Chyna But Said She Still Supported Chyna's Relationship With Rob

LOS ANGELES — Kris Jenner testified on Thursday afternoon that she was told Blac Chyna had threatened to kill Kylie Jenner when the youngest daughter of the Kardashian clan was dating the rapper Tyga, Blac Chyna's ex-fiancé. But, Kris told the court, she wasn't concerned when Chyna started dating her son, Rob.

"I love second chances, and I wanted them to win," Kris said. "I just wanted my son to be happy."

The Kardashian matriarch's comments came during questioning from Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani as part of the trial over her civil suit blaming the reality TV moguls for the cancellation of her and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.

During her testimony, Kris said Tyga and Kylie told her about the threat but that she couldn't recall how many times Chyna allegedly threatened Kylie's life. Tyga was previously engaged to Chyna, and the former couple share a son. He and Kylie started dating sometime in 2014 when she was under the age of 18.

When Ciani asked Kris whether she ever sought to talk about the alleged threat with Chyna, whom she knew at that time due to Chyna's friendship with her daughter Kim Kardashian, Kris testified that she had not.

Ciani then asked if she thought the alleged threat was "alarming," to which Kris said, "Of course it was." But at the time, "we just kept it internal within the family," she testified.

"I think we were more concerned about what was going on with the whole Tyga situation," Kris added.

Chyna was not asked about the allegations during her testimony. But on Wednesday the Kardashians' attorney Michael Rhodes asked Chyna if she had "a grudge against Kylie Jenner."

"No, not at all," Chyna responded, adding that she had no ill will for any of the four women she is suing.