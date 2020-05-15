Kobe And Gianna Bryant And The Other Victims Of The Calabasas Helicopter Crash Died Of Blunt Trauma

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people who were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California earlier this year died of blunt trauma, officials announced Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released the autopsy results for all nine victims in the Jan. 26 crash, which found that the manner of the deaths was an accident.

The victims included two other teenage girls with their family members, a basketball coach, and the pilot. They were on their way from Orange County to a girls basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy when the aircraft crashed into a hillside in Calabasas.