Kim And Khloé Described Not Wanting To Film “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” After Blac Chyna Allegedly Attacked Rob

LOS ANGELES — Kim and Khloé Kardashian testified on Tuesday that at times they didn't want to film their hit reality TV show after Blac Chyna allegedly attacked their brother Rob, saying that they had no desire to be a part of the former couple's "toxic" and "volatile" relationship.

"I will not go into a toxic work environment," Kim told the court as she talked about taking a break from filming the family's show after the alleged December 2016 attack.

The sisters and other members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan have been in court as the civil lawsuit filed by Chyna is on trial. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is blaming the famous family for the demise of her and Rob's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, which chronicled their whirlwind romance and aired for only one season in 2016. She is seeking millions in damages from Kim, Khloé, and Kris and Kylie Jenner.

On Tuesday, during questioning from Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani, the Kardashian sisters denied putting pressure on E! to cancel Chyna and Rob's show. Instead, Kim and Khloé testified that they had no control over the future of what the family has described as a Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff. They added they only voiced their concerns to the network and took breaks from filming their own show in the wake of the December 2016 incident, during which Chyna has been accused of pointing a gun at Rob's head.

"We don’t have the power like I think you're insinuating," Kim told Ciani during her testimony.