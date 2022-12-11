"SNL" Spoofed "Father Of The Bride" With A Mini Reunion For Steve Martin, Martin Short, And Kieran Culkin

Saturday Night Live gifted viewers with a mini Father of the Bride reunion, bringing Kieran Culkin on the show to join hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short for a spoof in which Annie Banks is apparently getting married for the ... EIGHTH TIME.

In case you forgot (I did), Culkin, who these days is best known for his role as Roman Roy on HBO's Succession, played Steve Martin's young son, Matty Banks, in the 1991 rom-com and in its sequel, Father of the Bride Part II.

The sketch in Saturday's episode opens with Martin, who played the father, George Banks, staring longingly out the window when SNL's Heidi Gardner, playing his daughter, Annie, shows up to tell him that she's engaged, again. Martin stares at the camera and mouths the words "What the fuck" with an accompanying WTF gesture.