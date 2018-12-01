The Kansas City Chiefs have released star running back Kareem Hunt and the NFL has suspended him from playing in the league after a video of Hunt assaulting a woman in February became public Friday.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Hunt, 23, shoving the woman as other men try to hold him back in a corridor at a hotel and apartment tower in downtown Cleveland in the early morning hours on Feb. 10.

Hunt later runs one of the men into the woman, causing the two to fall down. He is also seen kicking the woman as she squats on the floor.

In a statement Friday night, the NFL said Hunt, who has played in every regular season game this fall, has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, meaning he is not allowed to practice, play, or attend games.

"The NFL's investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today," the statement said.

The Chiefs later said in a statement that the organization was releasing Hunt immediately as a result of the video, which it said confirmed that Hunt was "not truthful" in discussions with management about the incident.