NFL Star Kareem Hunt Has Been Cut From The Kansas City Chiefs After A Video Showed Him Assaulting A Woman
The running back will not be allowed to practice, play, or attend NFL games. "I deeply regret what I did," Hunt said. "I hope to move on from this."
The Kansas City Chiefs have released star running back Kareem Hunt and the NFL has suspended him from playing in the league after a video of Hunt assaulting a woman in February became public Friday.
The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Hunt, 23, shoving the woman as other men try to hold him back in a corridor at a hotel and apartment tower in downtown Cleveland in the early morning hours on Feb. 10.
Hunt later runs one of the men into the woman, causing the two to fall down. He is also seen kicking the woman as she squats on the floor.
In a statement Friday night, the NFL said Hunt, who has played in every regular season game this fall, has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, meaning he is not allowed to practice, play, or attend games.
"The NFL's investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today," the statement said.
The Chiefs later said in a statement that the organization was releasing Hunt immediately as a result of the video, which it said confirmed that Hunt was "not truthful" in discussions with management about the incident.
Cleveland police responded to the tower just after 4 a.m. to investigate the assault, according to police reports.
The victim and her friend were asked to leave an apartment belonging to Hunt after a night out with a group of people on a party bus, the reports said.
While they were sitting outside the apartment, another woman confronted them, telling them to "go home." That's when Hunt came out and started to shove and push her, the woman told police.
The altercation left her with abrasions on her knee and hand and a scratch on her chest, according to the reports.
Hunt told police he asked the women to leave after finding out they were 19 years old and went to sleep after one of the women started yelling at him.
"After a while he heard them still out in the hallway," the report said. "He then told someone to call for security to have them removed."
No one was arrested.
The police department said in a statement that it did not release the video.
In a statement Friday night, Hunt apologized for the incident.
"I deeply regret what I did," he said. "I hope to move on from this."
Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. He led the league in rushing yards last season with 1,327 yards and was named rookie of the year by the Pro Football Writers Association.
In the first 11 games of this season, Hunt rushed 824 yards and scored 7 touchdowns. The Chiefs are currently 9-2.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.