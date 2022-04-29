Blac Chyna Took The Kardashians To Court, But Their Attorney Said It Was All A Publicity Stunt

LOS ANGELES — An attorney for the Kardashians argued Blac Chyna's claims that the famous family schemed to cancel her reality TV show "just don't really add up" as he urged jurors not to reward the model and former exotic dancer for what he suggested was just one big publicity stunt.

As he made his closing argument on Thursday afternoon, the Kardashians' attorney Michael Rhodes reminded the jury about a July 2017 news conference Chyna held when she obtained a restraining order against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after he posted nude photos of her on social media.

"Remember, she likes publicity," Rhodes said. "This is what this is all about."

He then told the jurors to look around the downtown Los Angeles courtroom and pointed out that many in the audience were news reporters.

"What's going on here, folks?" Rhodes said.

Attorneys delivered their closing arguments following eight days of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses, including five members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. The case is now with the jury, who will decide whether Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner defamed Chyna and wrongly interfered with her contract for a second season of Rob & Chyna, the E! reality show that followed her and Rob's whirlwind romance in 2016. At least 9 of the 12 jurors selected for deliberations must agree to return a verdict.