Abortion Rights Will Remain Protected In Kansas After Voters Defeated A Proposed Constitutional Amendment

Kansas voters rejected an attempt to strip abortion protections from their state constitution on Tuesday, protecting people’s right to end a pregnancy in the Great Plains state as nationwide access continues to crumble.

According to preliminary election results, 59% voted against the Value Them Both amendment, which would have added language to the Kansas Constitution that it “does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.” The ballot measure’s defeat means abortion will remain protected as a right under existing provisions of the state constitution, as held by the Kansas Supreme Court since 2019.

It was the first time that voters have weighed in on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 opinion that legalized abortion nationwide. Advocates and political observers viewed the election in Kansas as a test of how fired up people are to defend abortion rights in the wake of the court’s June 24 decision.

“It looks to be one of the highest turnout primary elections in recent years, which signals that abortion is not only an issue that Kansans care deeply about but one that mobilizes voters to participate in elections, and likely in other ways as well,” Alexandra Middlewood, an assistant professor of political science at Wichita State University, told BuzzFeed News via email.

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, called the outcome “an enormous victory” for Kansans.

“In 2019, the Supreme Court of Kansas recognized that the rights to self-determination and bodily autonomy are deeply rooted in Kansas history and values, and today the Kansas voters resoundingly agreed,” Northup said in a statement. “Like the strong majority of people across the U.S., Kansans want to make their own decisions about abortion.”

Local experts and a recent poll forecast that the vote would be close. Though a majority of Kansans generally support the right to abortion, a lack of awareness around the vote and confusion over what a “yes” or “no” vote on the amendment would do posed challenges for abortion rights supporters. The vote also came in a primary election when turnout tends to be low and unaffiliated voters typically don’t vote.

Early voting statistics showed Kansans voted ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day in higher numbers than in recent years. As of Monday morning, more than 270,000 people had voted by mail or via early in-person ballots, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office — three times the amount of early votes in 2018’s midterm primary over the same time period. In the 2020 primary, around 230,000 people had voted early by this stage.

