Americans Generally Support Abortion Access, But A Vote In Kansas Has Exposed How Protecting Reproductive Rights Won’t Be That Simple

In the weeks since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Republican lawmakers in more than a dozen states have moved swiftly to eliminate or severely restrict access to abortion — even though most Americans believe the medical procedure should stay legal.

On Tuesday, the power goes back to the people as Kansans vote on a constitutional amendment that would take away the right to abortion and open the door to a total ban. It’s the first time that voters themselves will weigh in on the issue since the Supreme Court reversed nearly 50 years of precedent protecting people’s right to end a pregnancy, and the election will test how fired up people are to defend abortion access.

“If you are against abortion rights, you’ve had reason to be mobilized since 1973. But if you support abortion rights and maybe took that for granted, we’re in a new political reality here,” said Patrick Miller, a professor of political science at the University of Kansas. “What is happening in Kansas with the amendment and what’s happening around the country … to me would say if you’re an American who supports abortion rights, then you need to become engaged on that issue in a way that maybe you have never been before.”

Local political observers and a recent poll suggest the vote will be close; though most Kansans generally support the right to abortion, there’s been a lack of awareness around the vote and confusion over the amendment’s implications. The vote is also coming in a primary election, during which turnout tends to be low and unaffiliated voters — who might side with Democrats on the issue — typically don’t vote.

If approved, the so-called Value Them Both amendment would add language to the Kansas Constitution that it “does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.” The proposed amendment also says that the state Legislature “may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.” A “no” vote means abortion would remain protected as a right under existing provisions of the state constitution, as held by the Kansas Supreme Court since 2019.

Republican lawmakers placed the measure on the ballot last year in response to that court ruling. If the amendment passes, the Legislature is expected to try to enact laws that ban abortion in all or almost all cases.

“We know that the Kansas Legislature is primed to introduce some very dangerous abortion bans,” Kelsey Rhodes, communications director for Physicians for Reproductive Health, told BuzzFeed News.

Representatives for the Value Them Both Coalition, which is leading the “yes” campaign, have emphasized that the amendment itself doesn’t ban abortion. But Lori Chrisman, a former regional director for the coalition, told a meeting of local Republicans in June that if it passes, there is legislation ready for a ban, according to audio obtained by the Kansas Reflector.

“We do have one ready — HB2746 — so we’ll move that up,” Chrisman said, referring to a bill introduced in March that would criminalize abortions from the moment of fertilization.

During the meeting, Republican state Sen. Mark Steffen also told the crowd that his goal was to pass laws banning abortion “at conception,” according to the Reflector.

In a statement about the audio, the coalition told the Reflector at the time that Chrisman was no longer with the organization and didn’t speak for the coalition. Mackenzie Haddix, deputy communications director for Value Them Both Coalition, told BuzzFeed News her views are “in no way reflective” of the campaign.

“The woman who recently provided her personal thoughts and comments on an outdated piece of proposed legislation that received little to no support and died in committee, was a former temporary field VTB staff, not a spokesperson, and was not part of any leadership discussions within the Value Them Both Coalition or any member organizations,” Haddix said in a statement.

Though that specific bill died at the close of the 2022 legislative session in May, lawmakers could call a special session to reintroduce it after Tuesday’s election or bring it up next year. Republicans currently have a supermajority in both chambers, meaning that they could potentially override a veto by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who is up for reelection this year.

On its website, the Value Them Both Coalition argues that because of the 2019 state Supreme Court ruling, "every abortion law is presumed unconstitutional” and that the amendment would allow Kansas to pass “basic regulations” on the procedure. But the 2019 ruling specifically said the Legislature can still regulate abortion, and state laws restricting abortion, which include a 24-hour waiting period, parental consent for pregnant minors, and a 22-week ban, remain in place.

“Virtually every abortion regulation in Kansas has stayed intact since, nor are they being challenged,” Miller said. “Yet, there have been lies circulating that abortion is unregulated.”