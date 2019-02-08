A Second Woman Has Accused Virginia's Lt. Governor Of Sexual Assault

A second woman has come forward with allegations that she was sexually assaulted by Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax and is calling on the politician to resign from office.

The woman, Meredith Watson, claims Fairfax raped her in 2000 while the two were students at Duke University, according to a statement Friday from her attorney Nancy Erika Smith.

Smith called the alleged attack "premeditated and aggressive," adding that while Watson and Fairfax were friends they never dated or were romantically involved.

"Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession," Smith said. "Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her."

Fairfax denied the new allegations in a statement and said he will not resign.

"I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever," he said. "I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth."

Fairfax said the allegations were part of "a vicious and coordinated smear campaign" being orchestrated against him, and that he has passed two FBI background checks "with nothing like this being raised before."

Watson is the second woman to accuse Fairfax of rape in what has been a chaotic week in Virginia politics. The new allegations against Fairfax come after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring both separately admitted to previously wearing blackface.

On Wednesday, Vanessa Tyson, a college professor, said Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex on him in a hotel room in 2004 during the Democratic National Convention, where Tyson and Fairfax worked.

Smith said Watson was saddened to learn about Tyson's allegations and that she was "reluctantly coming forward out of a strong sense of civic duty and her belief that those seeking or serving in public office should be of the highest character."

Smith did not detail Watson's allegations but said the details of her attack were similar to what was described by Tyson.

"She has no interest in becoming a media personality or reliving the trauma that has greatly affected her life. Similarly, she is not seeking any financial damages," Smith said. "On behalf of our client, we have notified Justin Fairfax through his attorneys that Ms. Watson hopes he will resign from public office."

In light of the new allegations, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe echoed Watson's call for Fairfax to resign.

"The allegations against Justin Fairfax are serious and credible," McAuliffe said on Twitter. "It is clear to me that he can no longer effectively serve the people of Virginia as Lieutenant Governor."