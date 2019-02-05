Chicago Police Said Jussie Smollett Initially Didn't Want To Report That He Was Assaulted

Actor and musician Jussie Smollett initially did not want to report that he was assaulted by two men while walking home in Chicago, according to a police report released Monday.

Smollett, who stars in Fox's Empire as one of the most prominent black gay characters on television, told police he was attacked in the early-morning hours on Jan. 29 by two men who yelled racist and anti-gay slurs, hit him in the face, poured an unknown chemical on him, and tied a rope around his neck.

An incident report released by the Chicago Police Department said Smollett "did not want to report [the] offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to."

The report, obtained by ABC 7 Chicago, said responding officers met with Smollett at his apartment and that the actor had a white rope draped around his neck and "stained clothing."

Smollett also told the officers he received hate mail on Jan. 22. Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told CNN that the letter, which was received at Cinespace Studios in Chicago, contained white powder that was later determined to be aspirin.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the letter, Guglielmi said.

Chicago police are continuing to investigate the Jan. 29 incident as a possible hate crime.

Guglielmi said in a statement Monday that detectives are continuing to follow-up on leads and review surveillance footage. Authorities have not yet identified two persons of interest in surveillance images the department released last week.

Smollett performed at a nightclub in West Hollywood Saturday and addressed the alleged assault, telling fans he "fought the fuck back."

"I'm the gay Tupac!" Smollett said, as the crowd cheered.

