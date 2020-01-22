Rapper Juice Wrld Died Of An Oxycodone And Codeine Overdose, Coroner Said

Rapper Juice Wrld died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, officials announced Wednesday.

Juice Wrld, whose legal name was Jarad Higgins, died Dec. 8 after experiencing an unspecified medical emergency at Midway International Airport in Chicago.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Higgins, 21, died "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity" and that the manner of his death was an accident.

Juice Wrld lived in the suburb of Homewood, south of Chicago. He began releasing music on SoundCloud in 2015, and in 2018, he was named the top artist on the streaming platform. His song "Lucid Dreams" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and last year, his second album — Death Race for Love — reached the top spot on the Billboard albums chart.

Last month, TMZ reported that the rapper had a seizure as he was walking through the airport after his flight from California landed. He was taken from the airport to a hospital in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.