The Biden Administration Is Appealing After A Judge Ordered It To End The Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

A federal judge declared on Thursday that President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans is unconstitutional and ordered the program to be dissolved.

In a 26-page order, US District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, ruled that the Biden administration did not have "clear congressional authorization" to create the program, which is estimated to eliminate about $430 billion in student debt for more than 40 million people. The case in question was filed by two borrowers who did not qualify for the full relief — or any at all — and is one of several lawsuits filed by opponents of the plan.

In a statement Thursday night, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the Biden administration would appeal the ruling.

"We believe strongly that the Biden-Harris Student Debt Relief Plan is lawful and necessary to give borrowers and working families breaking room as they recover from the pandemic and to ensure they succeed when repayment starts," he said.

In a statement Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called out the "extreme Republican special interests" behind the legal opposition to the forgiveness plan.

She said the president was "determined" for the plan to go ahead.

"We will never stop fighting for hardworking Americans most in need – no matter how many roadblocks our opponents and special interests try to put in our way," she said.