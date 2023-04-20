Multiple Women Are Reportedly Cooperating With The Criminal Investigation Into Jonathan Majors, And His Attorney Again Said He’s Innocent

Jonathan Majors's attorney again proclaimed that the actor is innocent after a new report that multiple women are now cooperating with authorities in a domestic abuse investigation against him.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Variety reported on Wednesday that more alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward after the actor was arrested in New York on March 25 for an altercation involving a 30-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck.

"Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone," his attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News shortly after Variety published its story. "We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

Majors is facing charges of assault, attempted assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment in connection with his March arrest, according to the Manhattan district attorney's office.