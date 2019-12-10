A Dramatic Shootout Left Six People Dead, Including Two Suspects And A Police Officer

Six people, including a police officer and two suspects, are dead after a shootout at a New Jersey convenience store brought a neighborhood to a standstill for hours Tuesday as hundreds of gunshots rang through the streets.

Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said at around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired at a grocery store at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. When officers arrived, they were immediately engaged by "high-powered rifle" gunfire, he said.

Around the same time, Kelly said the department received a call of an officer down at the Bayview Cemetery. The officer, identified as Det. Joseph Seals, has since died.

Officials said they believe Seals was attempting to engage the two armed suspects when he was shot at the cemetery. The two men then entered the store, where a shootout unfolded with other officers.

Following an hours-long standoff in which hundreds of bullets were fired, Kelly said officials entered the store and found five people who were dead.

"We believe two of them are bad guys and we believe three of them are not," Kelly told reporters during a press conference Tuesday evening.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, including the New York City Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Rapid, prolonged gunfire could be heard in videos of the scene.

