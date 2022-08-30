More Than 150,000 People In Jackson, Mississippi, Are Once Again Trying To Survive Without Reliable Clean Water

Mississippi's capital was struggling to keep the water flowing to more than 150,000 people on Tuesday after floods deepened ongoing problems with the city's aging water system.

Mississippi and the city of Jackson have declared emergencies as they work to distribute water to residents and restore water pressure across the capital city. On Monday night, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that the city's main water treatment facility had started to fail, and it was unclear when it would be fully operational again. Residents had already been told not to drink from their taps without first boiling it, but now they can’t even reliably access the potentially contaminated water.

"Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale," Reeves said during a press conference. "It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets, and to meet other critical needs."

On Tuesday evening, Reeves said the state has asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration so it could receive federal assistance to address the crisis.



The current shortage is just the latest challenge that Jackson, the capital of the poorest, Blackest state in the nation, has faced amid a yearslong water crisis. Due to how old the water infrastructure is, the city's roughly 150,000 residents, 82.5% of whom are Black, have grown accustomed to having to boil what comes out of the faucet and gone weeks without safe, reliable water in their homes.

"To live in Jackson constantly is to be under the threat of a boil-water alert," Joshua Dedmond, operations director for Cooperation Jackson, an organization that works to democratize the economy and empower the Black community, told BuzzFeed News.

Dedmond said that while his family still has some water pressure, they have had to buy more cases of water and take fewer showers as a result of the shortage.

"We have friends personally whose family have not had water for the past week," he said.

Cassandra Welchin, executive director of the Mississippi's Black Women's Roundtable, said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News that the water crisis "magnifies the challenges of already struggling families."

"Through this hardship, Jackson citizens are being deprived of the simple necessity of clean clothes, safe drinking water, and proper bathing to a mostly Black population and/or people of color," Welchin said.