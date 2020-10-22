 Skip To Content
Top US Intelligence Officials Say Iran And Russia Used Voter Registration Records To Spread Misinformation

Top US Intelligence Officials Say Iran And Russia Used Voter Registration Records To Spread Misinformation

"These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries," National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Last updated on October 21, 2020, at 8:28 p.m. ET

Posted on October 21, 2020, at 8:25 p.m. ET

Foreign actors in Iran and Russia have been using public US voter registration records to spread misinformation and undermine confidence in the 2020 election, top intelligence officials said Wednesday.

"We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump," John Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence, said during a news conference. "You may have seen some reporting on this ... or you may have been one of the recipients."

This week, threatening emails that claimed to be from the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group supportive of the president, showed up in the inboxes of voters in multiple states, telling them to "vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you," according to a copy of one of the emails provided to BuzzFeed News.

Ratcliffe said officials believed Iran was also distributing a video that suggested people could cast fraudulent ballots from overseas, adding that the footage and its claims were not true.

"These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries," he said. "Even if the adversaries pursue further attempts to intimidate or attempt to undermine voter confidence, know that our election systems are resilient and you can be confident your votes are secure.”

Voter registration databases are publicly available by request and in some states can be downloaded directly from their websites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

