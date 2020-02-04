An Iowa Caucus Official Was Hung Up On While Trying To Report His Precinct's Results

An Iowa caucus official was hung up on — on live TV — while trying to report his precinct's results to the state Democratic Party by phone late Monday night as candidates and their supporters angrily waited for the first official numbers to be released.

Shawn Sebastian, the caucus secretary for a precinct in Story County, said he had been on hold for over an hour with the Iowa Democratic Party, telling CNN's Wolf Blitzer that a phone app created to report the results wasn't working.

"The app, by all accounts, just like doesn't work so we've been recommended to call in to the hotline and the hotline has not been responsive," Sebastian said.



While on the phone with the anchor, Sebastian finally got off hold with the party's phone line — but before he could respond they hung up on him.

"Hi, hello? They hung up on me. They hung up on me," he said. "Okay, I've got to get back in line on hold. They just hung up."