A Powerful Tsunami Swept Away Homes In Indonesia, Killing Hundreds Of People
The 10-foot tsunami was triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and destroyed buildings in at least two cities on the island of Sulawesi.
A powerful earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia Friday, triggering a 10-foot tsunami that has killed more than 400 people and injured hundreds more.
The 7.5 magnitude temblor was centered north of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, and struck at 6:03 p.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake, which was followed by 76 aftershocks, prompted a tsunami warning that was in place for about half an hour, according to BMKG, Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency.
The tsunami hit Palu, the city of Donggala, and other coastal communities, with waves reaching up to 10 feet high that swept away buildings.
People had gathered on the beach in Palu, where a festival to celebrate the city's anniversary was due to be held.
Authorities said Sunday that at least 420 people have been killed and hundreds more have been injured, according to Antara, Indonesia's state news agency.
“When the (tsunami) threat arose yesterday, people were still doing their activities on the beach and did not immediately run and they became victims,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster agency BNPB.
Video showed water crashing into buildings in Palu, smashing them into pieces.
Photos showed the extent of the destruction, and bodies covered by blue tarps amid rubble.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Hazel is a lead curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.