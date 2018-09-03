A Hurricane Warning Has Been Issued As A Developing Storm Takes Aim At The Gulf Coast
The Mississippi and Louisiana governors declared states of emergency in anticipation of Tropical Storm Gordon.
A hurricane warning was issued for portions of the Gulf Coast on Monday after Tropical Storm Gordon quickly developed off the coast of Florida, prompting evacuations and officials in Louisiana and Mississippi to declare a state of emergency.
The storm, packing 65 mph winds Monday evening, is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall Tuesday evening near the city of Gulfport, Mississippi. A hurricane warning is in effect from the Louisiana-Mississippi border to the Alabama-Florida border.
"Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to portions of the central Gulf Coast," the National Hurricane Center said. "All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to
completion, as tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in the warning areas Tuesday afternoon."
Heavy rainfall from Gordon could bring flash flooding to southern Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, where some areas could see up to 8 inches, forecasters said.
Matt Lanza, a meteorologist and managing editor of Houston's Space City Weather blog, told BuzzFeed News that Gordon could result in flooding farther from the coastline — even as far north as Arkansas — and create a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet on the eastern side of the storm.
"A 2-to 4-foot surge is substantial but not Katrina," Lanza said.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared states of emergency Monday evening in anticipation of the developing storm.
Edwards told reporters 200 members of the National Guard would be dispatched to the coast Tuesday morning.
"This storm is still a very real threat to Louisiana," Edwards said. "Nobody should think that we're out of the woods just because it is the Mississippi and Alabama coasts that currently are under hurricane warnings."
Mandatory evacuations were issued for the harbors in several Mississippi coastal cities, including Gulfport, Long Beach, and Biloxi, according to WLOX.
In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared a state of emergency Monday night and called for voluntary evacuations for parts of the city outside levee protection.
Lanza said New Orleans probably won't see hurricane conditions, adding that Gordon will likely be a strong tropical storm or a "lower end" hurricane event when it makes landfall in Mississippi.
"This is what happens in September," he said. "You get storms like this that can happen pretty frequently."
