A Hurricane Warning Has Been Issued As A Developing Storm Takes Aim At The Gulf Coast

The Mississippi and Louisiana governors declared states of emergency in anticipation of Tropical Storm Gordon.

@Saralina77 via Reuters Tropical Storm Gordon brings heavy rain and strong winds to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday.

A hurricane warning was issued for portions of the Gulf Coast on Monday after Tropical Storm Gordon quickly developed off the coast of Florida, prompting evacuations and officials in Louisiana and Mississippi to declare a state of emergency. The storm, packing 65 mph winds Monday evening, is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall Tuesday evening near the city of Gulfport, Mississippi. A hurricane warning is in effect from the Louisiana-Mississippi border to the Alabama-Florida border. "Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to portions of the central Gulf Coast," the National Hurricane Center said. "All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, as tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in the warning areas Tuesday afternoon."

NOAA Satellite image shows Gordon developing off the west coast of Florida on Monday night.

Heavy rainfall from Gordon could bring flash flooding to southern Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, where some areas could see up to 8 inches, forecasters said. Matt Lanza, a meteorologist and managing editor of Houston's Space City Weather blog, told BuzzFeed News that Gordon could result in flooding farther from the coastline — even as far north as Arkansas — and create a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet on the eastern side of the storm. "A 2-to 4-foot surge is substantial but not Katrina," Lanza said.

NHC