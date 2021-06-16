Three Police Officers Have Been Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of A 16-Year-Old Boy

Prosecutors said the use of deadly force against Iremamber Sykap in Honolulu was "unnecessary, unreasonable, and unjustified under the law."

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher / AP A stuffed bear sits with other tributes at a street memorial where police shot and killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.

Three Honolulu police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy after body camera footage contradicted their account of what happened, prosecutors said. Officer Geoffrey Thom, 42, a five-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder, while officers Zackary Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher Fredeluces, 40, who have been on the job for three and ten years, respectively, were charged with one count each of second-degree attempted murder, according to documents released by the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's office. If convicted, the officers face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, prosecutors said. On April 5, the officers fired multiple rounds into a white Honda that had been reported stolen, killing the 16-year-old driver, Iremamber Sykap, and injuring his brother, who was in the front passenger's seat. Police had tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away before stopping and bumping into the back of the police car. According to a probable cause document released Tuesday, Thom wrote in his report that Sykap "reversed" his Honda and "assaulted" and "rammed" the police car. But the damage to the police car was extremely minimal, and body camera footage of the incident did not match up with officers' description of what happened. "It is not clear whether either car deliberately hit the other car, as opposed to both cars coming into contact just by happenstance," the document states.

Thom fired 10 rounds into the rear window of the Honda, striking Sykap eight times in the back of his head and his neck, upper back, and left arm, according to the documents.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's office A photo provided by the prosecutor's office shows the trajectory of bullets that Thom fired.

Fredeluces fired one round at Sykap but missed him. Following that first volley of gunfire, Ah Nee fired four shots at the Honda as the vehicle "climbed the sidewalk and went through a fence, before landing in a canal," the documents state.

According to prosecutors, Fredeluces wrote that he fired his weapon because "he heard gunshots, saw the driver's window shatter, and believed that shots were coming from within the vehicle." Ah Nee said he believed he saw "the butt of a firearm" on the passenger's lap, a claim that prosecutors said was not supported by the body camera footage. Rather, "the passenger is seen holding a cell phone in his right hand," the probable cause document states.

Ah Nee wrote that he fired his weapon "allegedly to protect himself, other officers, and members of the public," but prosecutors said it didn't appear that anyone was "in danger when he fired his firearm." An autopsy found that Sykap died from multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said. "The evidence supports the conclusion that the defendants' use of deadly force in this case was unnecessary, unreasonable, and unjustified under the law," the probable cause document states.