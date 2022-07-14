A Hollywood TV Producer Was Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Several Women After Luring Them To His Home For Photo Shoots

Eric Weinberg, who is best known for his work on the 2000s hit show Scrubs, was arrested at a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles around noon and booked on suspicion of several sexual assaults, including rape, the LAPD said in a statement. The allegations stem from incidents that occurred between 2012 and 2019.

Police described Weinberg as a "serial sexual assault suspect," saying that he would approach women in their 20s to 30s in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places "under the guise of being a photographer." He then set up photo shoots with the women and sexually assaulted them once they were inside his home.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims dating back to the early 1990s and are asking them to come forward. Detectives can be reached at (323) 561-3272 and via email at 39284@lapd.online.

Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, told BuzzFeed News Thursday that they were aware of the arrest, but that a case has not yet been presented and no charges have been filed.

"When the case is submitted, we will review it and determine if charges are appropriate," Risling said in an email.

The LAPD said Weinberg's bail was set at $3.2 million.

Weinberg was a writer and producer on Scrubs and also wrote for the talk show Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, according to his IMDb page. He also has producing and writing credits on the TV series Anger Management, Men at Work, and Californication. He was nominated for five Emmy awards for Scrubs and Politically Incorrect.

A representative for Weinberg could not be reached for comment. His former manager's office declined to comment, saying they haven't worked with him in years.