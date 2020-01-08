An Ex–High School Football Player Got 65 Years In Prison For Killing A 17-Year-Old Pregnant Cheerleader

A former high school football player in Indiana was sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing a 17-year-old cheerleader who was pregnant with their baby.

Aaron Trejo was charged with murder and feticide in December 2018 after Breana Rouhselang, a Mishawaka High School classmate who was 6 months pregnant, was found dead in a dumpster.

Trejo pleaded guilty to both charges in October, according to online court records. On Tuesday, St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley sentenced him to 55 years for the murder charge and 10 years for the feticide charge to be served consecutively in Indiana state prison.



In interviews with police, Trejo admitted that he and Breana had argued about her pregnancy, saying she had waited "too long to tell Aaron about the pregnancy to get an abortion,” according to an affidavit.

When a detective asked what he did after their argument, Trejo said, "I took action. I took her life."