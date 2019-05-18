A Student Armed With A Shotgun Was Tackled By A High School Football Coach After Entering An Oregon Classroom

"If it weren't for him I don't know if we would be alive," a student said. "It was really intense."

Dave Killen / AP

A high school football coach in Oregon wrestled a student to the ground after he walked into a classroom armed with a shotgun Friday, sending students scrambling for cover. Portland police responded to a report of a man armed with a gun at Parkrose High School at 11:48 a.m. When officers arrived, the suspect, identified by police as a student at the school, was being detained in the hallway by a staff member. No one was injured. Investigators were still trying to determine Friday evening whether any shots were fired, the police bureau said.

"Incidents such as the one that occurred today strikes the worst fear in the hearts of students and parents," Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. "The officers and school staff worked together to respond quickly and ensure the safety of all involved. I commend the school staff member who displayed quick actions and bravery when he confronted the subject."

AP Lowe

The staff member was identified by local outlets as football coach Keanon Lowe, a former wide receiver for the University of Oregon's football team and analyst for the San Francisco 49ers. He also works as a security guard at the school, the Oregonian reported. "I’m just happy everyone was OK,” Lowe said as he left the school, according to the Oregonian. "I’m happy I was able to be there for the kids and for the community." Police said the suspect entered a classroom armed with a shotgun and at some point was confronted by the staff member. The incident came less than two weeks after a school shooting in Colorado left 1 student dead and 8 injured. Senior Alexa Pope told the Oregonian she was in a classroom inside the school's fine arts building when Lowe came in looking for a classmate of hers. After Lowe left, the classmate appeared in the doorway in a black trench coat and pulled out a long gun, senior Justyn Wilcox, told the newspaper. Pope said the suspect didn't point the gun at anyone and that she and her classmates fled the classroom out the backdoor. "My boyfriend gets up [and] screams, 'Run,'" she said. "We all start running for the second door."