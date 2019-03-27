A federal jury in San Francisco has awarded more than $80 million to a 70-year-old California man after determining last week that his exposure to Monsanto's widely-used weed killer Roundup was a significant factor in the development of his cancer.

The verdict announced Wednesday concludes the second and final phase of the trial in Edwin Hardeman's case against Monsanto, the manufacturer of the widely-used herbicide.

Jurors ruled again in favor of Hardeman, saying that Monsanto, which was purchased last year by Bayer AG for $63 billion, caused the Sonoma County man harm by failing to adequately warn of the potential dangers of using the glyphosate-based weed killer.

Hardeman was awarded $75 million in punitive damages and about $5.8 million in compensatory damages.

"As demonstrated throughout trial, since Roundup’s inception over 40 years ago, Monsanto refuses to act responsibly," Hardeman's attorneys Aimee Wagstaff and Jennifer Moore said in a joint statement. "Today, the jury resoundingly held Monsanto accountable for its 40 years of corporate malfeasance and sent a message to Monsanto that it needs to change the way it does business."

Hardeman was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in February 2015 after using Roundup to kill poison oak and other invasive plants on his 56-acre property for more than two decades.

The lawsuit alleged that Hardeman's long-term exposure to Roundup caused his cancer and that Monsanto knew or should have known of the risks and failed to provide adequate warnings about the harm associated with using the product.