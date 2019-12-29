Five People Were Stabbed Inside A Rabbi's Home During A Hanukkah Celebration
A man is in custody after what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called an act of domestic terrorism.
Five people were stabbed at a rabbi's home in a New York suburb as they gathered to celebrate the seventh night of Hanukkah on Saturday.
The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. at 47 Forshay Road in Rockland County's Monsey, an area that is home to thousands of Orthodox Jews, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council.
The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested by the New York City Police Department in Harlem.
Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said the man, identified as Thomas E. Grafton, 37, of Greenwood Lake, will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday.
OJPAC said all five stabbing victims were Hasidic Jews. The council said one of the victims was stabbed at least six times and that two were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.
Weidel said two of the victims were still hospitalized as of Sunday morning. He did not know their conditions.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident "an act of domestic terrorism" in a briefing Sunday morning, saying it was about the 13th anti-Semitic attack in the state in the last few weeks.
"It is intolerant, it is ignorant, but it is also illegal," Cuomo said. "This is violence spurred by hate. It is mass violence and I consider this an act of domestic terrorism."
The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said it was closely monitoring the situation.
Aron Kohn, who was inside the rabbi's home when the attack occurred, told WABC the suspect walked into the residence and began attacking with a knife he described as almost as big as "a broomstick."
"I saw him walking in by the door. I asked who was coming in in the middle of the night with an umbrella. While I was saying that, he pulled it out from the thing and he started to run into the big room," Kohn said. "I ran into the other room to save my life. I saw him running this way, so I ran the other way to save my life."
A witness who followed the suspect as he rushed to his car to flee the area wrote down his license plate number and provided that information to police, Weidel said.
"We immediately plugged that information to the system," he said, adding that the plate was captured as the vehicle entered New York City. "It was critical to the case."
After the attack, the rabbi and members of the congregation gathered in the synagogue next door to his home and continued to pray and celebrate.
One of the rabbi's children was among those stabbed, according to OJPAC co-founder Yossi Gestetner.
Earlier this month, a shootout at a Jewish convenience store in Jersey City left six people dead, including a police officer and the two perpetrators. Local officials described the incident as a "hate crime" against the Jewish community.
In response to the stabbing, Cuomo said he planned to propose a state law specifically against domestic terrorism "to express how ignorant this is."
"These are people who intend to create mass harm, mass violence, generate fear based on race color creed that is the definition of terrorism," Cuomo said. "Just because they don't come from another country doesn't mean that they are not terrorists and they should be prosecuted as domestic terrorists because that's what they are."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.