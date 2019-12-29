Five People Were Stabbed Inside A Rabbi's Home During A Hanukkah Celebration

A man is in custody after what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called an act of domestic terrorism.

Allyse Pulliam / AP

Five people were stabbed at a rabbi's home in a New York suburb as they gathered to celebrate the seventh night of Hanukkah on Saturday. The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. at 47 Forshay Road in Rockland County's Monsey, an area that is home to thousands of Orthodox Jews, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council. The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested by the New York City Police Department in Harlem. Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said the man, identified as Thomas E. Grafton, 37, of Greenwood Lake, will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday.

OJPAC said all five stabbing victims were Hasidic Jews. The council said one of the victims was stabbed at least six times and that two were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. Weidel said two of the victims were still hospitalized as of Sunday morning. He did not know their conditions.

Allyse Pulliam / AP

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the incident "an act of domestic terrorism" in a briefing Sunday morning, saying it was about the 13th anti-Semitic attack in the state in the last few weeks. "It is intolerant, it is ignorant, but it is also illegal," Cuomo said. "This is violence spurred by hate. It is mass violence and I consider this an act of domestic terrorism." The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said it was closely monitoring the situation. Aron Kohn, who was inside the rabbi's home when the attack occurred, told WABC the suspect walked into the residence and began attacking with a knife he described as almost as big as "a broomstick."



"I saw him walking in by the door. I asked who was coming in in the middle of the night with an umbrella. While I was saying that, he pulled it out from the thing and he started to run into the big room," Kohn said. "I ran into the other room to save my life. I saw him running this way, so I ran the other way to save my life." A witness who followed the suspect as he rushed to his car to flee the area wrote down his license plate number and provided that information to police, Weidel said. "We immediately plugged that information to the system," he said, adding that the plate was captured as the vehicle entered New York City. "It was critical to the case." After the attack, the rabbi and members of the congregation gathered in the synagogue next door to his home and continued to pray and celebrate.

VIDEO: Right after the #Monsey stabbing, the Rabbi and his followers gathered in the synagogue next door to his home (where the attack took place), and continued the celebrations. "The grace of God did not end and his mercy did not leave us," is a rough translation of the lyrics.