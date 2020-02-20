 Skip To Content
At Least 8 People Were Killed In Shootings At Two Hookah Bars In Germany

Police said early Thursday morning they were still searching for suspects.

By Stephanie K. Baer

By Stephanie K. Baer
Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 19, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Michael Probst / AP

At least eight people were killed in shootings at two hookah bars in a German city Wednesday night.

The shootings began around 10 p.m. local time in Hanau, located just east of Frankfurt, according to police. Local media reported that the gunfire erupted in hookah bars at two locations about a mile and a half apart within the city.

Police said early Thursday they were still searching for suspects and that a motive was not yet known.

Schießerei in #Hanau mit 2 Toten
Safahat @SeloSays_DTG

Schießerei in #Hanau mit 2 Toten

Bild, a German newspaper, reported that at least five other people were injured in the shootings.

Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky said he is "deeply affected" by the number of lives lost, according to Bild, and asked the public not to speculate about the killings. "The police must now have the chance to clarify and sort out the situation — until then we should wait calmly, however difficult it is."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

