This Georgia Hairstylist Shared What It's Like To Go Back To Work During The Coronavirus Pandemic

"Am I doing this right? Am I keeping everyone safe? Did I touch that? And then you're looking at everything going, 'Oh my god, is that clean?'"

Sharon Tranter was prepared to be out of work for at least another month, but when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that hairstylists and barbers could get back to work starting April 27, she had no choice but to reopen her salon.

"Within three minutes I had four text messages, and within 10 minutes I had 11," Tranter told BuzzFeed News. "There was this huge pressure on me, 'I can’t wait — I can't wait to see you next week,'" she said her clients texted her.

"The ball started rolling immediately as soon as the governor stopped speaking," she said. As officials in multiple states put out timelines for when hairstylists, barbers, and other personal service workers can go back to work, Tranter, who runs her own salon in the Atlanta area, shared in a Facebook post Wednesday some of the things she's learned about what hairdressers can do to keep themselves and their clients safe during the coronavirus pandemic. "It is much harder than you think," she wrote. "Clients have been wonderful but still nervous. This is not like working before. This is a reset button for your business."



From wearing a visor and a mask to limiting talking — especially when the hairdryer is on because it gets super hot under all the protective gear — to making time to sanitize in between appointments, eat, and take the gear off, cutting and coloring hair looks and feels a lot different during the pandemic. "What you don't predict is it’s hot. It’s like running in the sand. You can't breathe under that stuff when you put the hair dryer on it," Tranter, 48, said in a phone interview. On top of that, she's dealing with not only her clients' stressors from being stuck at home for the last five weeks, but also her own anxieties about whether she's doing enough to keep herself and her clients safe. "Am I doing this right? Am I keeping everyone safe? Did I touch that? And then you're looking at everything going, 'Oh my god, is that clean?'" Tranter said.

Despite criticism by some public health experts and elected officials, including President Donald Trump, who said it was too soon for the state to begin restarting its economy, Kemp allowed hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and gyms to reopen last week as Georgia continued to see hundreds of new cases each day. As of Friday, the state confirmed more than 27,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 1,147 deaths, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Governors in a few other states, like Oklahoma and Alaska, have also allowed hair salons to reopen as they begin to ease restrictions, however, others, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have said they don't think it will be safe to resume haircuts and other personal services for several more months due to the close proximity between clients and workers.

Courtesy Sharon Tranter