The Retired Army Optometrist Who Accused Gwyneth Paltrow Of Crashing Into Him While Skiing Says His Injuries Have Completely Changed His Life

A retired Army optometrist who said he was left with permanent brain injuries after he and Gwyneth Paltrow crashed while skiing at a Utah resort in 2016 testified on Monday that the accident has completely altered his life.

"I'm living another life now," Terry Sanderson said during the civil trial over the collision. "I can't ski anymore. I was told that if I did and had another crash that I would wind up full-time in a nursing home."

Sanderson, 76, who is suing Paltrow for $300,000, has accused the Goop founder and actor of crashing into him at Deer Valley Resort, causing him to suffer four broken ribs, a concussion, and a traumatic brain injury. But Paltrow, who is countersuing Sanderson for $1 and her attorneys' fees, testified last week that Sanderson actually rammed into her. A jury will decide who is telling the truth.

During his testimony in court, he provided his own recollection of the incident and described the long-term impacts of his injuries on his life, saying that he now struggles to communicate, has difficulty remembering how to drive to familiar places, and that others have told him his personality has changed.

"Something's wrong in my essence and what I bring to the table," Sanderson said. "Communication is not as smooth. It's been more difficult — no question — and [family members have] told me they've noticed some changes."

He testified that he broke up with his girlfriend after the accident, saying that he wasn't the same person he was before and didn't want her to feel like she had to stick with "a crippled vet." Sanderson said he also never travels alone anymore because he doesn't feel "as secure" and that he now spends 90% of his time at home.

"I've been ... a self-imposed recluse, just not feeling as fun, not feeling as engaged in other things," he said. "[I] just don't have that same spark I had."