Three Girl Scouts And One Adult Were Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Wisconsin

The Girl Scout troop was picking up trash along a county highway in Lake Hallie when a pickup truck left the roadway and struck multiple people.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Posted on November 3, 2018, at 9:29 p.m. ET

Steve Kinderman / AP

Three Girl Scouts and an adult woman were killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in western Wisconsin, authorities said.

The troop was picking up trash along a county road near Highway 29 around 11:41 a.m. when a black Ford pickup truck left the roadway and "struck multiple persons in the ditch," the Lake Hallie Police Department said in a statement.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Colton Treu, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, fled the area but later turned himself in, the department said.

Three juvenile girls and one adult woman died as a result of the crash, the department said. A fourth girl was in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately available, but authorities said Saturday night that the investigation is ongoing.

