Thousands Of People Gathered In George Floyd’s Hometown As Protests Continued Across The US

The demonstrations in Houston were largely peaceful and included members of Floyd's family.

David J. Phillip / AP People gather to protest the death of George Floyd in Houston.

Thousands of people gathered in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died last week after being put in a knee chokehold by police in Minneapolis for more than 8 minutes. Floyd, whose death has sparked days of protests against racism and police brutality across the US, grew up in Houston and will be buried there. The demonstration in Floyd's hometown were largely peaceful. Thousands showed up, including some on horseback, to march through the downtown area before gathering at city hall for a rally.

Peaceful Protest Downtown Houston #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

Live - #GeorgeFloyd Peaceful Protests in Downtown Houston

At one point, demonstrators knelt for 30 seconds in silence for Floyd.

Speaker: “We gonna sweat today. ... but we ain’t gonna shed a drop of blood in Houston, Texas.” Followed by 25,000 people dropping on one knee — 30 seconds of silence for George Floyd.

During the rally, Rev. Bill Lawson, who marched with Martin Luther King Jr., told the crowd to continue making their voices heard and to stay mobilized. “You need to make noise,” Lawson, 91, said, according to news station KHOU. “You’ve been quiet for a long time.”

The rally was organized by Houston rappers Trae the Truth and Bun B, and included members of Floyd's family. Elsewhere across the country, protests continued despite curfews being instituted in several major cities. New York In New York City, where the curfew was moved up to 8 p.m., healthcare workers applauded protesters as they marched down the street Tuesday afternoon.

Hospital staff come out to applaud #GeorgeFloyd protestors in New York - demonstrators shout back ‘Thank You’.

At the Stonewall Inn, hundreds gathered for the second night in a row to demand justice for black trans people killed by police.

Queer people who’ve been isolated from each other for so long, coming together under extraordinary circumstances to demand justice — you both hate & love to see it

Washington, DC In Washington, DC, protesters gathered outside the White House after a 7 p.m. curfew, chanting "hands up, don't shoot" and "we're not moving." Police and National Guard members were seen in the area, but did not immediately make any moves to disperse the crowd.

Hands up/don’t shoot chants. It’s been about 10 mins since curfew and this crowd outside the White House has not moved. #DCProtests #GeorgeFloydprotest