Thousands Of People Gathered In George Floyd’s Hometown As Protests Continued Across The US
The demonstrations in Houston were largely peaceful and included members of Floyd's family.
Thousands of people gathered in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died last week after being put in a knee chokehold by police in Minneapolis for more than 8 minutes.
Floyd, whose death has sparked days of protests against racism and police brutality across the US, grew up in Houston and will be buried there.
The demonstration in Floyd's hometown were largely peaceful. Thousands showed up, including some on horseback, to march through the downtown area before gathering at city hall for a rally.
At one point, demonstrators knelt for 30 seconds in silence for Floyd.
During the rally, Rev. Bill Lawson, who marched with Martin Luther King Jr., told the crowd to continue making their voices heard and to stay mobilized.
“You need to make noise,” Lawson, 91, said, according to news station KHOU. “You’ve been quiet for a long time.”
The rally was organized by Houston rappers Trae the Truth and Bun B, and included members of Floyd's family.
Elsewhere across the country, protests continued despite curfews being instituted in several major cities.
New York
In New York City, where the curfew was moved up to 8 p.m., healthcare workers applauded protesters as they marched down the street Tuesday afternoon.
At the Stonewall Inn, hundreds gathered for the second night in a row to demand justice for black trans people killed by police.
Washington, DC
In Washington, DC, protesters gathered outside the White House after a 7 p.m. curfew, chanting "hands up, don't shoot" and "we're not moving."
Police and National Guard members were seen in the area, but did not immediately make any moves to disperse the crowd.
On Monday night, police cleared a crowd of peaceful protesters with tear gas minutes before curfew so that Trump could walk to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo op.
Shannon Keating reported from New York. Ellie Hall and Addy Baird reported from Washington, DC.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Shannon Keating is a senior culture writer and editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Shannon Keating at shannon.keating@buzzfeed.com.
-
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
-
Addy Baird is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Addy Baird at addy.baird@buzzfeed.com.